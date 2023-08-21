Quantcast
Sports

Brian Daboll on Rob Gronkowski, Giants rumors: ‘I wouldn’t read too much into that’

Rob Gronkowski Giants rumors
Rob Gronkowski. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll warned reporters not to “read too much into,” recent rumors speculating that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement to join Big Blue. 

The 34-year-old future Hall-of-Famer — and the NFL’s favorite party boy — admitted that Daboll would be the only coach that could coax him out of retirement while appearing FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” on Wednesday.

“Brian Daboll wants me on his roster, I know it,” Gronkowski said. “I’m washed up… I just like to pretend… [Daboll] can’t get me out of retirement, but he would have the best chance to.”

Brian Daboll Giants
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

It would create quite an imposing tight-end duo at MetLife Stadium after the Giants acquired Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in March. Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, initially retired in 2018 before making a two-year comeback with alongside his long-time quarterback Tom Brady down in Tampa.

From 2013-2016, he was coached by Daboll, first as an assistant coach before taking over the tight ends for three years with the Patriots.

“Well, I am close with Rob, so got a lot of respect, admiration,” Daboll said on Monday. “Coaching him for four years, he’s a good friend, we’ve talked, I’m not saying we talked about that but he’s a close friend.

“When you coach someone for four years and he’s a very productive player for you and really a good person, we are from the same town, so wouldn’t read too much into that.”

For more on the Giants and Rob Gronkowski, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

