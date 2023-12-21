Daniel Edelman, New York Red Bulls agree to new deal: RBNY lock down rising midfield star

Nov 4, 2023; Harrison, NJ, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman (75) controls the ball during the second half against the FC Cincinnati of game two in a round one match of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One of the United States’ most promising young holding midfielders, Daniel Edelman, is staying put in New York.

The Red Bulls announced on Thursday that the 20-year-old has agreed to a new contract that will keep him at the MLS club through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

“We are very excited to keep Daniel at the club for the long-term and continue with us,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said. “Daniel exemplifies all our core values and has a great winning mentality. He is a player who leads by example and will continue to represent our club in the best way on and off the field.”

The New Jersey native made 22 MLS appearances during the 2023 season, recording one goal and one assist. Not only did he bolster his spot as a key cog in the Red Bulls’ midfield while providing a first wave of stinginess for a well-organized defense, but he was also named captain of the United States national team at the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Both he and fellow Red Bulls teammate John Tolkin were named to MLS’s “22 Under 22,” with Edelman ranking 21st.

“These last few years have been inspiring for me to see myself grow and to see the maturity of the player that I’ve become,” Edelman told amNewYork back in August. “I’m not satisfied at all yet, but I’m excited to see where I can take it. It definitely shows to never give up and just keep putting in extra work.”

A new deal in New York suggests that he’ll have a significant role to play, still, under new head coach, Sandro Schwarz, who was officially hired to the role on Dec. 14.

Those contributions will come in a midfield that could very well be the jewel of the franchise in 2024. While top scorer Lewis Morgan is expected to return after his 2023 campaign was hampered by a hip injury, New York signed Swedish international midfielder Emil Forsberg, who spent most of the last decade playing in Germany’s top flight, the Bundesliga.

For more on Daniel Edelman and the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com