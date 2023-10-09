Daniel Jones, Giants Injury Update: team “optimistic” about QB’s chances to play vs. Bills

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For the first time in a long time, the New York Giants may have gotten a break on the injury front.

New York is “optimistic” that quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to play next Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. While head coach Brian Daboll explained Monday afternoon that the x-rays have not come back yet of his quarterback, the team fully expects the starting quarterback to be back on the field this week.

Jones left the field late during New York’s 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins with an apparent neck injury after he was sacked by Dolphins linebacker Andrew Ginkel. Before he exited the game, Jones was 14 of 20 for 119 yards but was sacked six times. In the last two games, the Giants have allowed 18 sacks while giving up a plethora of pressures to their quarterback. It seems that the pass rush barrage came back to hurt not only the Giants quarterback but also their 2023 plans.



The Giants are the sixth team since 1991 without scoring an offensive touchdown through five games in the first half. Through these first five games, New York’s offense has struggled to protect their quarterback, and in turn, the team has struggled to win. After signing Jones to a four-year, $160 million, the Giants believed they had the team in front of them to go further than last year’s playoff team.



So far, that hasn’t happened. Jones has thrown six interceptions to only two touchdown passes while being sacked 28 times through five games. If the five-sack-a-game average continues, Jones could set an NFL record surpassing David Carr’s 76-sack total.

If Jones were to be unable to go against Buffalo, the Giants would turn to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to try and end their recent slide.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com