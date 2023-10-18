Quantcast
Sports

Daniel Jones update: Giants QB cleared only to throw, Week 7 status still uncertain

By Posted on
Daniel Jones Giants
Daniel Jones (Kyle Sweeting, amNew York)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on Wednesday, but was only cleared to throw, head coach Brian Daboll revealed. The limited participation confirms that Big Blue’s quarterback isn’t cleared for contact yet with Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders looming.

“He’s doing better,” Daboll said. “He’ll be out there today at practice doing some stuff. We’ll see where we’re at.”

Jones suffered a neck injury early in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins after being hit by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. He missed New York’s Week 6 Sunday-night loss to the Buffalo Bills, where backup Tyrod Taylor performed admirably. 

Daniel Jones injury Giants Dolphins
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is escorted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

It still remains uncertain whether or not Jones will be able to suit up for the Week 7 matchup against Washington, though Daboll attempted to set the record straight after speculation arose from NBC during the Sunday Night Football telecast that the 26-year-old was experiencing additional pain in his shoulder. 

“No, he’s out here today, he’ll be throwing, and I would say he’s eager to come back,” Daboll said. “He wants to play, but obviously, just like any player, if you’re not ready to play based on the doctor’s evaluation, we won’t put him out there, but he’s getting better. That’s why we’re going to have him out here today.”

Jones himself added that he doesn’t “feel much pain,” in his neck or shoulder (h/t Jordan Raanan, ESPN). 

Both he and the Giants are running out of time to save their season. At 1-5, the offense hasn’t scored a touchdown since their Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jones himself has struggled mightily, throwing for 884 yards with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

