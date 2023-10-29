Darren Waller injury: Giants TE ruled out due to hamstring

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday’s rivalry clash with the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Waller suffered the injury during the first half after recording just one catch for four yards.

Against an imposing Jets defense that was providing the Giants’ offense fits — they only picked up one first down from open play (non-penalties) across the first 22 minutes of the afternoon — Waller was the biggest threat in Big Blue’s limited arsenal.

After being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, Waller recorded 35 receptions for 380 yards and a touchdown through his first seven games as a Giant. He had his best game of the season last week in a 14-7 victory over the Washington Commanders, posting seven catches for 98 yards and that score.

But soft-tissue injuries, especially hamstring problems, had been a concern for Waller in recent years. He was dealing with it throughout training camp and into the early portions of the 2023 season and hasn’t played a full year since 2020.

