David Boudia, Steele Johnson take silver: Team USA synchronized divers win second place

This is the best an American duo has done in men’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving.

A pair of divers took home the first U.S. medal of Day 3 of the Olympics.

David Boudia and Steele Johnson earned the silver medal in men’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving in Rio — the best-ever finish by an American duo. Team USA finished with a final score of 457.11, behind gold medal winners Lin Yue and Chen Aisen of China and their Olympic-record score of 496.98.

A 4 1/2 tuck was the only fault of the afternoon for Boudia and Johnson.

Boudia, a three-time Olympian, now owns three Olympic medals, winning bronze in the same event with former partner Nick McCrory during the 2012 London Games and gold in the 10-meter individual that year. Johnson, a first-time Olympian who has teamed with Boudia since 2014, secured his first medal. Both are former NCAA champions with Purdue University.

Both Boudia and Johnson will be back in action as they participate in the men’s individual 10-meter platform event beginning Aug. 19.