David Peterson to remain in Mets’ starting rotation after strong showing

David Peterson’s stellar MLB debut with the New York Mets on Tuesday night has earned him more time within the big club’s starting rotation.

Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed that Peterson will remain with the team through at least the rotation’s second turn.

“This kid has done such an amazing job,” Rojas said. “We expect him to be there next time out… David Peterson is our fifth starter right now.”

Peterson began the shortened 2020 season on the Mets’ taxi squad but was quickly called upon after Corey Oswalt was used — and hammered — in four innings of relief for Rick Porcello during the Mets’ 14-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Oswalt was initially expected to act as the Mets’ No. 5 starter at the start of the season after Marcus Stroman suffered a torn calf muscle.

Stroman was set to act as the Mets’ interim No. 2 starter behind Jacob deGrom after Noah Syndergaard underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in March. The torn calf muscle was originally described as a “week-to-week” ordeal, but Rojas and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner confirmed on Wednesday night that the righty is already throwing “full-tilt” bullpen sessions.

“He’s throwing bullpens, he doesn’t really feel too much when he’s doing bullpens, just normal pitching stuff,” Hefner said. “It’s just the sprinting. As a pitcher, you have to cover first base and run around the field a little bit and as soon as he does that, he’ll be with us as soon as possible.”

Oswalt was designated to the Mets’ alternate site in Brooklyn after he was shelled for five runs in four innings of work, clearing the way for Peterson.

In his MLB debut on Tuesday night in Boston against the Red Sox, the Mets’ No. 10 prospect allowed just two runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings of work while striking out three.

“This is one of the greatest days of my life,” he said after the win. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid. Making my first start, getting the win, I couldn’t ask for much more than that, being in a historical place like Fenway. It all came together. I’ll never forget this.”

The 24-year-old southpaw was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2017 draft where he rose to as high as double-A last season.

“I didn’t have much to do with Petey,” the first-year pitching coach, Hefner, said. “That was a big win for our organization, our player development system.”

“I was glad to be able to witness that… I was happy for him.”

He is poised to take the hill again on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta against the Braves.