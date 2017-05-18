De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk talk possibility being drafted by Knicks

With the eighth pick in the NBA draft, the New York Knicks may not be able to select former Kentucky …

With the eighth pick in the NBA draft, the New York Knicks may not be able to select former Kentucky standouts De’Aaron Fox or Malik Monk. However, both Fox and Monk are still preparing for the possibility of landing in the Big Apple.

Both guards were in the city Thursday for JCPenney’s Suit Up for Success event at the Vanderbilt YMCA in Murray Hill, talking to high school seniors about succeeding in college.

Afterward, they talked about the possibility of playing with the Knicks, should the team either trade-up to grab one of them or if they fall to them at No. 8 on June 22.

“Very historic team and a historic place to play. It’ll be great,” Fox said. “They have a triangle offense. I’ve never played in anything like that. It’ll be a test of how much I can learn and how quickly I can learn.”

Monk, currently training in the city in preparation for the pre-draft workouts, mentioned that one thing he’s looking forward to with the Knicks is Madison Square Garden.

If one of them land in the Big Apple, he’ll find himself in a tough spot. The Knicks finished under .500 and missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, including going 31-51 this past season. They’ve also had a revolving door of head coaches since the 2013 campaign.

“That’s the game of basketball,” Monk said. “We didn’t know we were going to win at Kentucky. We just went in there and worked as a team, and that’s what we’re going to try to do wherever we get picked.”

“No matter what team, I just want to be able to make an immediate impact,” Fox added. “I feel like if I can do that, I can have a successful rookie season.”