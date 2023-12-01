DraftKings promo code: Bet Oregon-Washington, win $150 instantly

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Oregon and Washington will meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game tonight and this DraftKings promo code offer is an easy win to win on this matchup. Bet $5 on either team to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Here’s a closer look at this exclusive offer.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

The winner of this Oregon-Washington rematch will likely punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. We don’t want to say anything for sure because we know the CFP Committee can be unpredictable. Although the Huskies beat the Ducks in October, Washington is a massive underdog in this matchup. That doesn’t make sense on its face, but a deeper dive into the numbers will show us why oddsmakers think Oregon has the advantage.

DraftKings Sportsbook will set new players up with this $150 instant bonus in time for tonight’s game. This is the perfect way to start off a busy weekend in college football.

Football fans can bet $5 on Oregon-Washington to win $150 in bonuses with this DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to sign up now.

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Preview, Odds + Pick

So, why is Washington the underdog after an undefeated season that included a win over Oregon? To put it simply, style points. The Huskies have won three one-score games and haven’t beaten a team by more than 10 since September.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are blowing teams out of the water. Oregon’s loss to Washington was the last one-score game it played. The only other one-score game this season was against Texas Tech in September. The Ducks have gone on an absolute tear offensively since playing the Huskies.

This is going to be a great quarterback matchup. Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. probably won’t beat out LSU’s Jayden Daniels for the Heisman Trophy, but these two quarterbacks will likely be finalists.

The first game was a shootout featuring 69 total points. We don’t expect to see a defensive battle when these two teams meet in Las Vegas tonight. Here’s a look at the current Washington-Oregon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Teams Spread Total Points Moneyline Oregon Ducks -9 (-110) 65.5 (-112) -345 Washington Huskies +9 (-110) 65.5 (-108) +275

Forget style points tonight. Washington might not have the flash that Oregon has shown of late, but the Huskies know how to win tight games. Although the Washington moneyline looks tempting, go with the spread here.

Pick: Washington +9

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users can sign up in a few minutes and start betting on college football with DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow this walkthrough to create an account:

Click this link to activate this offer without the need for a promo code.

to activate this offer without the need for a promo code. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this new offer.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet $5 on Washington or Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game tonight.

Win $150 in bonus bets (six $25 individual bonus bets).

Football fans can bet $5 on Oregon-Washington to win $150 in bonuses with this DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to sign up now.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.