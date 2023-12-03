DraftKings promo code for Chiefs-Packers: Get $150 Bonus for Sunday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sunday Night Football features the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, but bettors can lock in a win before kickoff with this DraftKings promo code offer. Bet $5 on either team to win $150 in bonuses instantly. Let’s take a closer look at this new offer.

The Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions, but they have looked vulnerable lately. Kansas City is 2-2 in its last four games. Meanwhile, the Packers are heating up at the right time with three wins in four games. The fact that this game is in Green Bay is going to be a major factor as well. This is a classic Sunday Night Football matchup that is the perfect way to close out this day of Week 13 games.

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Preview, Pick

The Chiefs and Packers are two of the most iconic franchises in the NFL. These were the first two teams to ever meet in the Super Bowl, a game which Green Bay dominated 35-10. But things could be different in 2023. After all, the Chiefs are 8-3 and in first place in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, the Packers are 5-6 and fighting for their playoff lives. Will that desperation help Green Bay pull off the upset at home? The defense, which is only allowing 20.4 points per game, should be able to keep the Packers within striking distance. The bigger question is whether or not Jordan Love will be able to put up enough points on this vaunted Kansas City defense. This is the best defense Patrick Mahomes has had in his career.

Take a look at the current odds on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs: -6 (-112) // Over 43 (-112) // -245

-6 (-112) // Over 43 (-112) // -245 Green Bay Packers: +6 (-108) // Under 43 (-108) // +200

Our Pick: Packers +6

