DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 6: Up to $1,250 NFL Bonuses Sunday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best way to kick off NFL Week 6 is with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Instead of taking a chance on the games today, start locking up tons of bonus bets. This new promo is a great way to get in on the gridiron action.

New players who activate this DraftKings promo code offer will have the chance to score three types of bonuses. Grab a $50 welcome bonus, a 20% first deposit match, and a $200 instant bonus for betting on the NFL.

Although there are tons of great games coming up today, we have our eyes on the primetime matchups in NFL Week 6. The Bills are heavy favorites against the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are trying to bounce back on Monday Night Football against the Chargers. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on all the NFL games this weekend.

Click here to access this DraftKings promo code offer and start locking up $1,250 in bonuses for NFL Week 6 today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Score $1,250 in NFL Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code NFL Week 6 New or All Players? New user bonus Bet $5, Get $200 bonus + SGP Every day New players Odds boosts SGPs and NFL Week 6 markets All players

Bettors can grab three distinct bonuses with this new promotion. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving away a $50 welcome bonus to anyone who signs up through the links on this page.

Additionally, players can unlock up to $1,000 in bonuses through a deposit match. New users will receive a 20% match on an initial deposit. Popular payment methods include online banking, PayPal, debit cards, credit cards, and more.

Finally, make an initial cash wager on any NFL Week 6 game. This will trigger an instant $200 bonus. New bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook will receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. This all accounts for up to $1,250 in total bonuses for the NFL today.

NFL Week 6 Primetime Games

Sunday Night Football Odds Spread Moneyline Giants +15 (+110) +800 Bills -15 (-110) -1350

The primetime games this weekend are wildly different from one another. The Bills are massive favorites over the Giants. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that New York is struggling and will be without its starting quarterback.

As for Monday Night Football, the Cowboys are slight favorites on the road against the Chargers. Dallas will want to put last week’s brutal loss to San Francisco in the rearview. For the Chargers, they are coming into this game well-rested after a bye.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code

Here’s a quick walkthrough to help new players sign up:

Click this link to access this offer without the need to manually enter a promo code.

to access this offer without the need to manually enter a promo code. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 in cash on the NFL to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

New users will be eligible for up to $1,250 in total bonuses.

This DraftKings promo is currently available to first-time depositors in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Click here to access this DraftKings promo code offer and start locking up $1,250 in bonuses for NFL Week 6 today.

