DraftKings Seahawks-Cowboys promo: Tackle TNF with $150 welcome bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the ultimate no-brainer for Thursday Night Football: a “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings Seahawks-Cowboys promo that awards new customers instant 30-1 payouts, regardless of the odds or outcome of their first cash wager.

One of DK’s classic promotions returns for TNF. As the Cowboys host the Seahawks for the NFL’s Week 13 opener, new users can bet $5 on the matchup to receive $150 in bonus bets immediately. The bonus bets give players an instant bankroll for tackling tonight’s must-see matchup at Jerry World.

Click here to register, then keep reading to learn some of my favorite bets for Thursday Night Football.

DraftKings Seahawks-Cowboys Promo: Flip $5 Into $150 No Matter What

Don’t overthink DraftKings’ no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer. Use our links to register, bet $5 on tonight’s game, and receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what. DraftKings is one of the only sportsbooks delivering guaranteed bonus bet payouts and the only one paying bettors moments after the qualifying wager.

Follow the walkthrough below to secure the “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings Seahawks-Cowboys promo:

Click this link to open DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fill out the required information and select your playing area.

Pick your payment method and deposit cash.

Bet at least $5 on the Seahawks-Cowboys betting market.

Receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, but cash winnings if your initial wager settles as a win.

Bettors earn six (6) $25 bonus bets through DK’s offer. Use them tonight or save them for upcoming Week 13 action.

Same Game Parlay Insurance

Want more promos on DraftKings? Download the free mobile app and opt into a few of tonight’s can’t-miss offers for Seahawks-Cowboys.

First, DraftKings has Thursday Night Football SGP Insurance. Build a qualifying 4+ leg Same Game Parlay, and DK will refund your stake with a bonus bet if one leg loses.

The Insurance promo differs from the site’s daily “No Sweat” SGP offer. With this, any eligible Same Game Parlay that loses triggers a bonus bet refund. So bettors can build two protected Seahawks-Cowboys SGPs after utilizing both promos.

Seahawks-Cowboys Betting Odds + Pick

Spread Total Moneyline SEA Seahawks +8.5 (+100) O 47.5 (-102) +340 DAL Cowboys -8.5 (-120) U 47.5 (-118) -440

The Seahawks and Cowboys occupy two of the NFC’s three Wild Card spots. But momentum clearly favors the 8-3 Cowboys, winners of four of their last five, compared to the 6-5 Seahawks, who’ve dropped three of their previous four.

Dallas is an 8.5-point favorite, and I’m taking them to cover. The Cowboys own the league’s highest-scoring offense (31.5 PPG) and fourth-ranked defense (16.8 PA/G), while the Seahawks rank 18th (20.8 PPG) and 22nd (22.6 PA/G), respectively. QB Dak Prescott is playing his way into the MVP conversation, RB Tony Pollard has scored in consecutive weeks after a long TD drought, and the entire defense feasts on sub-par offenses. A $25 bonus bet on the Cowboys -8.5 (-120) through the DraftKings Seahawks-Cowboys promo would return $20.83 in cash winnings.

I would also consider a $25 bet on Pollard scoring the game’s first touchdown. Seattle has allowed 14 rushing touchdowns in 11 games, and I expect Dallas to establish the run early. At +475, Pollard registering the first TD would deliver $118.75 in stone-cold cash.

Betting Picks: Cowboys -8.5 (-120), Tony Pollard First TD Scorer (+475)

