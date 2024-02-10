DraftKings Super Bowl promo: Final days to claim $200 49ers-Chiefs bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With a day to go until the 49ers and Chiefs decide which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the DraftKings Super Bowl promo remains a popular pick for sports bettors. With a bet $5, get $200 bonus and access to odds boosts and bet matches, DraftKings Sportsbook has the game covered from all betting angles.

DraftKings Super Bowl promo for 49ers-Chiefs

Things get started at sign up with the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. This offer gives users a variety of ways to wager on the game. Pick either team to win or cover, player the over/under, or check out dozens of ways to bet player props.

For instance, play Patrick Mahomes passing props, Isiah Pachecho to score a touchdown, or rushing props on Christian McCaffrey. With the $200 in bonus bets, players can spread it around on numerous markets.

Players can also take advantage of the LBJ Bet Match which requires opt-in via the main menu. Once having done so, players a 49ers-Chiefs wager and DraftKings will match that bet. So, if you bet $25 on the game, DraftKings will give you $25 in bonus bets.

This bonus compares favorably against the likes of Caesars and FanDuel. The bet-and-get is a popular setup, but the $200 bonus exceeds what is available elsewhere — except in the case of FanDuel. The difference here, however, is that it’s an instant bonus.

49ers-Chiefs offer details

This DraftKings promo for Super Bowl 58 is available in all states where the app is live. This includes Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Users must be of eligible age, which in most cases (aside from Wyoming and Kentucky at 18+) is 21 years of age.

To claim the offer, click here.

Then at the offer page, click through to register. Provide an email and password to create an account.

Finish registration by supplying required details and make a $10+ first deposit into a new player account.

Make a $5 first wager on Chiefs-49ers to receive the $200 in bonus bets.

Making a pick with the DraftKings Super Bowl promo

In terms of how Chiefs-49ers will ultimately play out, it remains hard to go against Patrick Mahomes, especially as an underdog. Mahomes not only won Super Bowl 57 over the Eagles as one, but he was victorious over both the Bills and Ravens in this year’s postseason. It’s for that reason that although the 49ers come into this game as a legitimate favorite, I’m willing to back the Chiefs in this spot.