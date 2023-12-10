Eagles-Cowboys betting promos on ESPN BET, more activate $4,050 bonus for SNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It doesn’t get any better than Sunday Night Football between the Eagles and Cowboys, so make sure you capitalize on the best Eagles-Cowboys betting promos. No-brainer welcome offers from sites like ESPN BET and DraftKings, plus high-reward promos on BetMGM and Caesars, give first-time bettors up to $4,050 in bonus bets.

The 10-2 Eagles still control the NFC East and sit atop the conference. But that could change if the 9-3 Cowboys defeat their heated rival in primetime. Dallas is a 3.5-point home favorite on most sportsbooks, making this the second consecutive week the first-place Eagles are underdogs. Philadelphia beat Dallas 28-23 at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9.

Eagles-Cowboys Betting Promos Activate $4,050 in Welcome Bonuses

Sportsbooks Eagles-Cowboys Betting Promo NFL Promo Codes ESPN BET Bet Anything, Get $250 Bonus AMNY DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus No Code Required FanDuel Bet $5 on Moneyline, Get $150 Bonus If Your Team Wins No Code Required Caesars $1,000 First Bet on Caesars AMNY81000 Bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500

With respect to some of the other Week 14 games, Eagles-Cowboys is the NFL’s headliner this weekend. That’s why the sportsbooks above have lined up their best offers to encourage fans to tackle tonight’s game on their respective platforms.

Feel free to scour each Eagles-Cowboys betting market to find the best odds. Generally speaking, I’m betting on the Eagles +3.5. Philadelphia’s Week 13 loss to the 49ers ended a run where it defeated the Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bills. Meanwhile, Dallas doesn’t have a win against a team that came into Sunday with a winning record.

Here’s a brief rundown of the best Eagles-Cowboys betting promos:

ESPN BET Promo: Enter Code AMNY for $250 Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Eligible bettors who click here will be minutes from securing ESPN BET’s no-brainer Eagles-Cowboys promo. ESPN BET lets customers place any wager on SNF and rewards them with $200 in bonus bets. But that payout increases to $250 when you input the ESPN BET promo code AMNY during registration.

Enter the code and claim your bonus before attacking ESPN BET’s Eagles-Cowboys specials, like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each recording a receiving touchdown (+725).

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $150 Instant Bonus With $5 Bet

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

The famous “Bet $5, Get $150” promo from DraftKings is available here. DraftKings was the clubhouse leader in no-brainer offers before ESPN BET came along, but this deal is still a must-have. Place $5 or more on Eagles-Cowboys, and DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets instantly.

New users who qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer can also claim a “No Sweat” Same Game Parlay on Eagles-Cowboys or another game on the DraftKings mobile app.

FanDuel NFL Promo: Win $150 Bonus on Eagles or Cowboys ML

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here if you want a no-brainer offer requiring some skill. First-time players must make a $5 wager on the Eagles (+164) or Cowboys (-196) moneyline. If your team wins, FanDuel will issue a standard cash payout along with $150 in bonus bets.

Eagles-Cowboys qualifies for “Sunday Funday,” another offer on the FanDuel app. Opt in after your first bet to score a 25% profit boost on a 3+ leg SGP for Sunday Night Football.

Caesars Promo Code: Place $1K Bet on Sunday Night Football

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Use this link to activate the Caesars promo code AMNY81000. With Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer, bettors can risk up to $1,000 on Eagles-Cowboys. Tackle the spread, moneyline, over/under, or player prop and receive cash after a win or a one-time bonus bet refund after a loss.

Eagles-Cowboys is part of Caesars’ “Bet the Board” promo. Bet $25+ on all 12 NFL point spreads on Sunday and win $150 in bonus bets if you win at least nine bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Choose $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

The bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM — available here — unlocks two Eagles-Cowboys betting promos. Bettors must choose between the “Bet $5, Get $150,” which awards $150 bonuses following a $5 wager on Eagles-Cowboys, or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, a standard bet protection offer covering qualifying losses with bonus bets.

Bet365 offers multiple Bet Boosts for SNF, including a three-leg SGP with +500 odds (prev. +425) on A.J. Brown to score a TD, CeeDee Lamb to score a TD, and both teams to score 20+ points.

BetMGM Promo Delivers $1,500 First Bet for Eagles-Cowboys

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The final betting promo is BetMGM’s $1,500 First Bet Offer, which you can activate here. Head to the Eagles-Cowboys betting market and place a cash wager worth up to $1,500 on any prop. BetMGM will issue a full refund in bonus bets after a loss, giving bettors more chances to re-stock their bankroll.

BetMGM has a few in-app promos for SNF. One offer refunds a 4+ leg Eagles-Cowboys SGP with bonus bets if it loses by one leg.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.