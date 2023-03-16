Quantcast
Mets

Edwin Diaz injury: Latest on Mets closer after knee injury at World Baseball Classic

Edwin Diaz injury Mets
Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) is helped by team pitching coach Ricky Bones and medical staff after a World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a right knee injury while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami. 

Diaz closed out the win by striking out Teoscar Hernandez and was met by a group of teammates, who began jumping up and down. The celebration was short-lived, though, as seconds later the group dissipated and began waving for a team trainer to check on the star right-hander, who was down on the ground.

He was helped off the field and put into a wheelchair where the Mets announced that it was indeed a right-knee injury and that he’ll undergo imaging on Thursday. 

Given how distraught his Puerto Rican teammates were, this certainly appears as though this is a serious injury for Diaz, who was MLB’s best closer in 2022 with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA, and 118 strikeouts against 235 batters faced — more than half of his opponents. 

There are just two weeks until the start of the 2023 MLB season and the Mets could now be scrambling to re-assign roles for the back end of their rotation.

Edwin Diaz injury Mets Lindor
Puerto Rico players react after pitcher Edwin Diaz appeared to be injured during postgame celebration after Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 5-2 during a World Baseball Classic game, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

