ESPN Bet promo: Why it’s the best sportsbook bonus this weekend

As ESPN BET approaches its first full month of being live, the much-hyped sportsbook app has already made a significant splash in the 17 states where it is now live. Despite a strong initial burst out, the app still has plenty of working to do in terms of bringing new users into the mix, and so it’s no surprise that the current ESPN BET promo continues to be the best overall sportsbook option for new players.

Why the current ESPN BET promo is the best among sportsbooks

There are a few key factors to understand when assessing how the ESPN BET promo grades out and whether or not now is the best time to download the app:

The first exercise requires a comparison between ESPN BET’s incentive up against what is offered by its chief competitors. Currently, ESPN requires a $1 wager on any game for a guaranteed $250 bonus. That is more than any other bet-and-get structure and it comes with an instant mechanic that triggers without having to win the bet. So, not only does it come with the lowest wager requirement but it pairs with the most upside.

The other part to consider is that ESPN BET is looking to make a grand entrance. Players have loyalties to pre-existing apps, while some sports fans have yet to enter the online sports betting market. ESPN has undoubtedly been able to swing some hesitant players into the mix thanks to it’s broadcast and content presence, but in terms of flipping users over, the app has to come with a strong new player incentive. That’s important to note, because while this is speculation, it stands to reason that this is the best offer you will ever get with the ESPN BET app.

To be clear, that assertion doesn’t come with any knowledge, but to date, no sportsbook has ever increased its bonus to an all-time best following its arrival in markets. Using that historical context as precedent, now is probably the best time to get the ESPN BET promo.

ESPN Bet Welcome Bonus Any bet unlocks a $250 bonus. ESPN Bet Promo Code AMNY Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV.

How to Redeem This ESPN Bet Promo

Sign up, make an initial wager, and start collecting the bonuses with this offer from ESPN Bet. Here’s a complete walkthrough of the registration process for new players:

Click here to begin the sign-up process and make sure to apply promo code AMNY.

to begin the sign-up process and make sure to apply promo code AMNY. Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Download the ESPN Bet app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a first bet on any game to win $250 in bonuses guaranteed.

NFL Week 14 Approaches

There are tons of great games to bet on at ESPN Bet for NFL Week 14, including a massive Sunday Night Football showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys. Here’s a look at the full NFL Week 14 odds at ESPN BET:

Rams +7.5 vs. Ravens (1 pm)

Bucs +2.5 vs. Falcons (1 pm)

Panthers +5 vs. Saints (1 pm)

Colts +2 vs. Bengals (1 pm)

Lions -3 vs. Bears (1 pm)

Texans -3.5 vs. Jets (1 pm)

Jaguars +3 vs. Browns (1 pm)

Vikings -3 vs. Raiders (4 pm)

Seahawks +11 vs. 49ers (4 pm)

Bills +1 vs. Chiefs (4:25 pm)

Broncos +2.5 vs. Chargers (4:25 pm)

Eagles +3.5 vs. Cowboys (8:20 pm)

