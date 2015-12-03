Fantasy football: Lineup suggestions for Week 13

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 13.StartJay Cutler (QB, Bears)With healthier top weapons (WR Alshon Jeffery, …

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 13.

StartJay Cutler (QB, Bears)With healthier top weapons (WR Alshon Jeffery, TE Martellus Bennett), Cutler is a very solid play against the 49ers.

C.J. Anderson

(RB, Broncos)

He’s finally getting into a groove in the revamped Broncos offense heading into a great matchup against the Chargers.

Danny Amendola

(WR, Patriots)

Monitor his health throughout the weekend, but he should have a ton of opportunities with the rest of the Pats’ offense even more injured.

SitDrew Brees (QB, Saints)Brees faces a very tough Panthers defense coming off of one of his worst performances in years.

Latavius Murray

(RB, Raiders)Oakland likely will gameplan away from Murray against a Chiefs defense that shuts down the run and gives up big plays against the pass.

Stevie Johnson

(WR, Chargers)

Has been great lately, but it is never wise to rely on WRs who face the Broncos.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.