Fantasy football: Tannehill set to torture Jets in Week 13

As you prepare for Thanksgiving festivities, here are some players worth starting and sitting in your lineups this week.

Start

Ryan Tannehill (QB, Dolphins)

He could light up the miserable Jets pass defense now that he’s emerged as a legitimate starting QB.

Rashad Jennings (RB, Giants)

He is fully healed heading into a great matchup with the Jaguars.

Julian Edelman (WR, Patriots)

Edelman still is one of Brady’s favorite targets heading into what will likely be a shootout with the Packers.

Sit

Russell Wilson(QB, Seahawks)

Wilson has been incredibly solid this year, but he has a brutal schedule down the stretch starting in San Francisco this week.

Isaiah Crowell (RB, Browns)

The two touchdowns last week were great, but he’s still in a timeshare going up against a solid Bills run defense.

Vincent Jackson (WR, Buccaneers)

He’s no longer the top option in a Bucs passing offense that doesn’t produce more than one weekly fantasy option.