Fantasy football: Who to start, sit in Week 2

Here are three players worth starting/sitting entering Week 2:

START

Jarvis Landry (WR, Dolphins)

Landry has become QB Ryan Tannehill’s favorite target, which is a great thing to be against an inexperienced Jaguars secondary.

Chris Ivory (RB, Jets)

Expect him to be the focal point of the Jets’ offense against the Colts.

Carson Palmer (QB, Cardinals)

Palmer faces a weak Bears defense after looking like a younger version of himself in Week 1.

SIT

Tom Brady (QB, Patriots)

Beware the Bills defense, which was missing its best player (Marcel Dareus) but still managed to limit Colts QB Andrew Luck.

Melvin Gordon (RB, Chargers)

Given that he lost goal line carries to Danny Woodhead in Week 1, it would be wise to wait for a better matchup than the Bengals to play him.

James Jones (WR, Packers)

Don’t get too carried away after Week 1. The Seahawks are more than capable of taking Jones out of the game.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.