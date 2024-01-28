Rangers rule out Filip Chytil for remainder of 2023-24 season

New York Rangers’ Filip Chytil, center, races Philadelphia Flyers’ Tony DeAngelo, right, for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The New York Rangers announced that forward Filip Chytil will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season because of what they’re describing as an upper-body injury after suffering a setback in recovering from a suspected concussion.

“Following a thorough evaluation of Filip Chytil after his recent setback from an upper-body injury, it has been confirmed he will be out for the remainder of this season,” a statement from the team read. “The organization’s top priority throughout this process has been Filip’s health and we will continue to fully support him in his recovery with an aim to return for the 2024-25 season.”

The 24-year-old hadn’t played since Nov. 2, suffering the injury during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes when he collided in the first period with Jesper Fast. It was believed to be already the fourth concussion of his young career.

After going back to his native Czechia for rehab, Chytil returned to the ice at team facilities last week. On Friday, however, he collapsed during a practice at Madison Square Garden, where he remained on the ice for several minutes before being helped off.

Chytil was coming off a career season in 2022-23, recording 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points, quickly becoming an invaluable member of the Blueshirts’ “Kid Line” with Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko.

Appearing in just 10 games this season, he recorded six assists in what is the first season of a four-year contract.

