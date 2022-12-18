Former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested in Miami

Former Knicks star and Nets assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested overnight on Sunday on one count of misdemeanor battery, a domestic violence charge, after he allegedly punched one of his daughters in the jaw and drew blood, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

The arrest report, according to the Herald, stated that the child had told police that arrived on the scene that Stoudemire “punched her in the jaw and slapped her hard enough to draw blood.” Police were summoned to Carbonnell Brickell, 901 Brickell Key Blvd. due to a custody dispute around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Stoudemire and his ex-wife, Alexis, share four children, but it was unknown which daughter was involved in the alleged incident.

Stoudemire’s ex-wife went to his residence “after receiving a photo and a plea for help from her daughter,” according to the Herald, and the former NBA star told Alexis that the daughter was being disrespectful. The report also stated that Stoudemire “continued slapping her on the left side of her body.”

According to the report, Stoudemire told responding officers that she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

The alleged incident took place just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami with a master’s degree. The Knicks had posted a congratulatory tweet earlier on Saturday for his graduation.

Stoudemire played four-plus seasons with the Knicks after joining the franchise in 2010. He agreed to a contract buyout in February of 2015 and then went to the Dallas Mavericks and finished his NBA career with the Miami Heat.

Stoudemire also spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets before he left the organization after last season.