Giants 2025 NFL Draft primer: 4 options Big Blue could consider with No. 3 pick

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is crucial for the New York Giants, as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll enter an offseason that could make or break their future with the team. Every move matters for the current regime, leaving little room for error, if any.

New York Giants top 2025 NFL Draft targets

Big Blue holds the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’re still in search of the franchise quarterback, as the Daniel Jones extension blew up in their face. The Giants could also use some playmakers on both sides of the ball, whether that’s a wide receiver, cornerback, or game-wrecking edge rusher.

Cam Ward | Miami (FL) | QB | Senior

There’s no question that Cam Ward has arm talent. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, as he took a massive leap this season. He takes a lot of shots downfield and throws at different arm angles, but he can sometimes get away from the fundamentals. Ward offers escapability as well, giving him a leg-up over Shedeur Sanders.

2024 stats: 4,313 YDS | 39 TD | 7 INT | 67.2% COMP | 172.2 RTG

Shedeur Sanders | Colorado | QB | Senior

Schoen and Daboll will keep their jobs if the Giants can land their franchise quarterback. Sanders offers toughness and throws accurate passes. The knock on him is his schedule. Playing in the Big 12 and his disastrous Alamo Bowl performance against BYU have hurt his draft stock.

2024 stats: 4,134 YDS | 37 TD | 10 INT | 74% COMP | 168.2 RTG

Travis Hunter | Colorado | WR/CB | Junior

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is arguably the best player coming out of the NFL Draft. Hunter can play both wide receiver and cornerback, which leaves teams with the freedom to use him in multiple packages. Hunter has elite ball skills and gets in and out of his breaks at a high level. He is considered by many as not only the best wide receiver prospect but the best talent out of the whole class. The Giants need playmakers, and Hunter fulfills that need.

2024 stats:

Offense: 96 REC | 1,258 YDS | 15 TD

Defense: 11 PD | 4 INT | 35 TOT | 1 FF

Abdul Carter | Penn State | EDGE | Junior

Many experts, including Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, consider Abdul Carter a generational talent. The edge rusher has elite speed matched with good size and athleticism, which will translate well to the NFL. He can adjust on the fly and can completely wreck a game, and the Giants need game-changing players on both sides of the ball.

2024 Stats: 68 TOT | 12 SACK | 24 TFL | 2 FF | 4 PD

