NFL Week 7: Giants at Jaguars Time, TV, how to watch, more

Can the Giants make it 6-1 when all is said and done in Week 7 of the NFL season? That’s what we’ll find out when the final whistle sounds between New York and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Giants have continued their surprise season with another comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend and turn their sights on a struggling Jaguars team that has lost three in a row. While the odds may be in the Giants’ favor, they aren’t looking at this upcoming matchup lightly.

“I think they’re well coached. I think (Head) coach (Doug) Pederson has done a great job of going down there,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday. “They’re playing really hard. They got good players. Each week, there’s a different way to play a game. That’s where our focus is: Trying to put together a good plan. Going out, having a good practice.”

New York Giants (5-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Game Details:

Location: TIAA Field in Jacksonville, FLA.

TIAA Field in Jacksonville, FLA. Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Fox Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, WADO 1280 AM (Spanish language)

Betting Stats:

Spread: JAX -3.5

JAX -3.5 Over/Under: 43.5 points

43.5 points Moneyline odds: JAX -155, NYG +135

Top Matchups/Storylines:

Get the ground game going

It was a very quiet game for the Giants during the Week 6 win over the Ravens. The Giants moved the ball on the ground for just 86 total yards and a mere 16 during the first half, but a large part of that had to do with the fact that Saquon Barkley was dealing with a shoulder issue. He still managed to get the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run, which goes to show what the run game has been able to do for New York this year.

Barkley’s 616 rushing yards this season are the second most by any back in the NFL and the Giants’ 163 yards per game is fourth best in the league. All of this is to say that when New York’s ground game gets going, and Barkley is being Barkley, the Giants are a tough team to have to deal with. That may be a challenge though as the Jags have allowed an average of just 89.3 yards per game on the ground this season.

Attack early and often

The Giants have shown plenty of heart battling back from deficits in the second half the past couple of weeks, but New York needs to find the end zone quicker out of the gate. They are tied for the most second-half points scored this season, but they’ve struggled to get the most out of their scoring chances in the first half. During the Week 6 win over Baltimore, the Giants had offensive drives stall out and they only scored once.

While the Jaguars are a young team that has shown a lot of promise, it’s still a team the Giants should be able to put up a few points against inn the first half on Sunday.

Don’t buy into your own hype

One thing Brian Daboll has done a very good job of is keeping his team grounded through all of their early success. The Giants players had shown that they believed they could win this season, even when others didn’t, but they haven’t allowed that to impact their approach each week. That will be key as they continue to go through this season and the spotlight shines brighter if they continue to add the Ws.

“I’d say the biggest thing for us is just to be consistent with how we do things during the week,” Daboll said, echoing a similar answer he had given earlier this season. “Whether it’s after a loss, after a win, after a close win, after a big loss. It’s such a week-to-week league, so our approach from a coaching staff, and really from an organization, is be as consistent as you can regardless of result if you’re doing the things you need to do during the week.

“That’s my job is to make sure we are trying to do that along with the coaches. That’s really where our focus is.”