Giants’ top 3 offseason needs beyond quarterback include O-line, defensive backs

Big Blue will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, entering Week 13 as one of the six worst teams in the league.

Landon Collins figures to remain a core member of the Giants defense, but he could see many changes around him in the secondary. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano/Louis Lanzano

By now, even the most casual followers of the New York Giants realize that the quarterback position needs to be addressed in the offseason.

Eli Manning has had moments of his old prowess, fleeting as they are, in 2018. But the two-time Super Bowl winner and likely Hall of Famer isn’t the long-term solution anymore.

QB isn’t the only problem area for the 3-8 Giants, who are among the six worst teams in the NFL entering Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the visiting Chicago Bears (8-3). Here are three other areas Big Blue should look to shore up between the end of the season and the start of training camp in the summer.

Offensive line

Excepting left tackle Nate Solder and left guard Will Hernandez, the Giants’ line is in dire need of assistance.

Both spots on the right side, as well as center, remain weaknesses. It’s telling that dynamic rookie running back Saquon Barkley has yards per carry averages of four or less in five of 11 games, despite ranking seventh in total rushing yards.

Oh, and only one team has allowed more sacks than the Giants’ 38 entering Week 13.

Edge rusher

Only the Oakland Raiders, who traded elite defensive talent Khalil Mack before the season, have tallied fewer sacks than the Giants to this point. The fact that Big Blue sent Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the spring, only to see him sitting at 10.5 sacks through Week 12, stings in the New York area almost as much as Mack’s departure from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Olivier Vernon, with just one sack in six games, needs help that isn’t present on the current roster. Reinforcements are a must.

Secondary

No need to worry about star safety Landon Collins. Everyone else in the defensive backfield is another matter.

Janoris Jenkins is being paid too much money for not enough impact at cornerback this season, although part of the blame belongs with the lackluster pass rush. Curtis Riley and B.W. Webb are not the answers at free safety and cornerback, respectively.

Although it’s too early to say for sure, at least one defensive back could be brought in during the first three rounds of the draft in April.

Scott’s prediction

Bears 27, Giants 20