Giants look to get back to .500 with Week 6 Sunday Night clash vs. Bengals

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fresh off a dramatic victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, the New York Giants

(2-3) will return to MetLife Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) on Sunday Night

Football.

The Giants enter the week looking to move back to .500 on the season, while the Bengals are looking to end what has been a disappointing start to the season.

On offense, the Giants hope to see another solid performance by quarterback Daniel Jones who, despite facing a large amount of criticism entering the season, has fared well thus far. Through five games, he has thrown for 1,138 yards, six touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

Jones and the Giants hope to get superstar rookie receiver Malik Nabers back from injury, as he missed the last game with a concussion in Week 4 against the Cowboys. The Giants are also hopeful for the return of running back Devin Singletary. Although, if he is to return, it will be interesting to see how he is used with the emergence of rookie back Tyrone Tracy, who rushed for 120 yards against Seattle.

In the 29-20 victory, which ended with Isaiah Simmons blocking a field goal that would have tied the game, the Giants defense smothered Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, sacking him seven times, including three by Dexter Lawrence. The Giants also lead the NFL with 22 sacks, while Lawrence is second in the league in sacks with six.

The Giants’ defense will have their work cut out for them going against Joe Burrow.

Despite a crushing 41-38 defeat to the Ravens last week, Burrow was at his best, completing 30 of his 39 passes for 392 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. And with receivers such as

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Burrow will have plenty of opportunities to get his star

wideouts the ball.

One area where the Bengals’ defense lacks is in the sacks department. They have six sacks across five games this season. That’s tied for the second least in the entire NFL. Which should allow Jones plenty of time in the pocket.

One key player for the Giants going into Sunday night’s game is going to be Deonte Banks. He will be tasked with one of the toughest assignments a cornerback can have, finding a way to limit Chase. There’s no such thing as shutting down a receiver of Chase’s caliber. But if Banks can limit him, and the Giants front seven can disrupt Burrow, it could be a Sunday Night celebration for the Giants, who would wake up Monday morning 3-3 with plenty of games left to play. But if they don’t, and Burrow has time, it could be a long night for Big Blue.

