Giants CB Deandre Baker wanted on armed robbery, assault charges

Arrest warrants have been issued for New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar by Miramar Police Department in Broward County, Florida on Thursday.

Baker is wanted for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm while Dunbar is wanted for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The event in question took place on Wednesday night at approximately 11 p.m. ET. when Baker — armed with a semi-automatic firearm — took money and watches belonging to multiple victims “with force,” at a house party, per Miramar PD’s release.

“[A witness] was outside cooking food when he heard a commotion inside,” the report read. “When he looked inside the residence, he observed Deandre Lamar Baker with a gun in his hand. Baker was pointing it at one of the attendees of the party… Baker was directing two other individuals to take money and valuables from the other attendees… Quinton Disheen Dunbar was assisting Baker in taking the money and valuables from the attendees… the assailant, while wearing a red mask, took his valuables ($800 in US Currency and a $18,000 Rolex watch) at the direction of Baker… Baker directed the assailant in the red mask to shoot [unnamed person], who was just walking into the party.”

Another victim added that an additional $11,000 and two other watches were taken.

Baker is preparing for his second NFL season with the Giants after he was taken with the 30th-overall pick out of Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games

“We are aware of the matter. We have no further comment at this time,” the NFL said.

The Giants also acknowledged the warrants but opted not to comment as of yet.