Giants, Commanders Week 15 rematch moved to primetime

The Giants and Commanders will play under the bright lights on Sunday Night Football in their Week 15 rematch at FedEx Field.

The NFL announced on Monday afternoon that the game between the NFC East rivals had been flexed to primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m., while the New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game will move to 4:05 PM ET on FOX. The Giants and Commanders are both battling for playoff position as the season winds down to the final weeks.

Plenty will be on the line when the two sides meet for the second time in three weeks and after they ended in a 20-20 tie in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

The Week 15 showdown will mark the first time since Dec. 20, 2020 that the Giants will appear on Sunday Night Football. They fell 20-6 to the Cleveland Browns that night.

In 36 appearances on SNF, which includes the postseason, the Giants have gone 14-22. Quarterback Daniel Jones is also 0-9 during primetime games over the course of his career.

Daniel Jones is 17-13-1 when playing early games in his career. 0-9 during primetime games. He also is 1-4-1 during December games. Can Washington be the first primetime win? — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 5, 2022

New York appeared on Monday Night Football once this season when they hosted the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but they weren’t scheduled to play on Sunday Night Football this year. New York had shocked just about everyone by starting out the season 6-1, bu have fallen back to earth a bit and now sit at 7-4-1.