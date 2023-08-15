Giants’ Daniel Jones sees growing “rapport” with Darren Waller as 2023 season draws closer

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Daniel Jones knows that the only way to improve on his career year last season with the New York Giants is to make the most of his opportunities with his new receiving core.

The Giants have done a good job of giving their newly-signed quarterback enough weapons on offense to make some noise in the NFC East. With the trade of Darren Waller, and plenty of success in practice now showing, the Giants are as confident as ever for the start of the regular season.

“I feel like we’re in a good spot. I think there are still some things we need to iron out and work on and we’ll continue to do that,” Jones said following Tuesday’s practice.

In regards to Waller, the Giants haven’t had a pass catcher that has used his plenty of size and speed to his advantage since Odell Beckham Jr. roamed the halls in East Rutherford. His skill set is also a necessary addition to a division that has the likes of top pass catchers like CeeDee Lamb, AJ Brown, and Terry McLaurin haunting opposing secondaries.

“He (Waller) has done a really good job. He’s a big target so that’s always a little bit easier when you’ve got a guy like that who can create as much separation as he can and run like he can,” Jones explained about his new weapon. “We’ve got a variety of guys who do different things and I think Dabs and (offensive coordinator Mike) Kaf(ka) and our whole offensive staff do a really good job kind of building what we’re doing to our guys’ skill set and what they’re good at.”

If Big Blue is going to compete with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for NFC East supremacy, they’ll need to be able to keep up with the high-paced scoring both teams are known to bring on gameday. Luckily for them, the Giants have upgraded their skill positions in a big way over the last few months and seem more than ready to do battle in what was the toughest division in football last year.

NFC East Winner 2023-24 (Odds by Fanduel)

Philadelphia Eagles -115

Dallas Cowboys +175

New York Giants +700

Washington Commanders +1300

