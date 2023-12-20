Giants vs. Eagles Week 16 preview: How to watch, odds, storylines, more for Christmas clash

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph (72), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) in the third quarter during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After avoiding the City of Brotherly Love for the first 15 weeks of the season, the Giants will get their fair share of the Philadelphia Eagles to end the year.

Big Blue matches up with their division rival in two of the last three games of the 2023 campaign, starting with a Christmas Day clash in Philadelphia. While the Eagles were world beaters to start the season, they have lost their last three games and with it, the top seed in the conference and division. On Sunday, the Giants have the chance to spoil another week against their bitter division foe.

Giants (5-9) vs. Eagles (10-4) how to watch

Date: Monday, December 25

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Fox

Following last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Giants playoff odds dropped to less than one percent. However in the words of Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”

With a win against Philadelphia this week, the Giants would live to see another day in the season and bump up their odds to 2% for a playoff berth.

The Giants offense hit a brick wall in the Bayou last week against the Saints. New York had less than 200 total yards of offense as Tommy DeVito struggled for the first time in four weeks. Big Blue could not get anything going on the ground either, as DeVito was the lead rusher with 36 yards on four carries while Saquon Barkley only got nine attempts for 14 yards.

There is a chance the Giants can get back on track this week against an Eagles defense that has struggled to find consistent success throughout the season. Philadelphia has the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league this season, letting up an average of 255.4 yards per game in the air. The Birds have not been much better on the ground, allowing 94.4 yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

If DeVito, Barkley, and the Giants are going to get back on track, their division rivals offer a great opportunity to do just that.

On the other side of the ball, the Philadelphia offense has struggled to produce as well. After going over 20 points in 10 out of the first 11 weeks of the season, the Eagles have not crossed that threshold in the past three games. While Philadelphia faced two of the top 10 defenses in the league over that stretch in the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, their offensive struggles on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks could point to a much larger issue. Seattle has one of the worst defenses in the league and with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was dealing with an illness, the Eagles were only able to muster 17 points to a team that allows nearly 24 points per game.

Recent matchups between the Eagles and the Giants have often been lopsided in favor of Philadelphia. The Eagles are on a three-game win streak, taking the last three by an average of over 18 points per game. Big Blue has a chance to strike their division rival while they’re down and keep their slim hope of a playoff berth alive.

Giants vs. Eagles Week 16 odds

Spread: Eagles -11.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 43 (-110)

Giants Moneyline : +500

Eagles Moneyline: -700

