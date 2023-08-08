Giants unveil first look at 2023 depth chart before joint practices with Lions

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Giants hit the practice field in Detroit this week for joint practices with the Lions. While many fans and analysts will be intrigued to see how New York’s new-look offense will appear in joint work, Detroit offers a unique team to face off to begin their preseason slate.

Before both teams hit the practice field though, the Giants unveiled their first look at the 2023 depth chart. This first iteration is unofficial and subject to change as the preseason rolls on.

Let’s take a look here.

Giants Offense

Offense Position Player Player Player Player Player WR Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt* Collin Johnson Bryce Ford-Wheaton* WR Parris Campbell Cole Beasley Jamison Crowder Jaydon Mickens Kalil Pimpleton RT Evan Neal Matt Peart Devery Hamilton Marcus McKethan RG Mark Glowinski Joshua Ezeudu Tyre Phillips Sean Harlow C John Michael Schmitz Jr.* Ben Bredeson Shane Lemieux Jack Anderson LG Ben Bredeson Tyre Phillips Shane Lemieux Wyatt Davis LT Andrew Thomas Korey Cunningham Tyre Phillips RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell Eric Gray* James Robinson, Jashaun Corbin WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard David Sills V TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger Lawrence Cager Tommy Sweeney Chris Myarick, Ryan Jones* QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor Tommy DeVito*

Notes

Last season, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins weren’t thought to be players that would be needed much in the Giants’ passing offense. That’s changed in a year with both receivers (and newcomer Parris Campbell) entrenched as the starters for 2023. That could change as the season goes on, but it’s clear New York is happy to reward two of their better players last year.

Rookie center John Michael Schmitz has been in a position battle with Ben Bredeson and it appears the second-round pick is winning. At least he appears to be the starter going into Detroit.

Keep an eye on Jalin Hyatt. The third-round rookie has shot up the depth chart over the first few weeks of practice and we see why. His speed and size could make him an ideal target if the Giants give him some more work.

Wan’Dale Robinson is on the PUP list so he’s not listed on this depth chart.

Giants Defense

Giants Defense Position Player Player Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence II Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Jordon Riley* Kevin Atkins Donovan Jeter DT Leonard Williams A’Shawn Robinson Ryder Anderson Brandin Bryant Kobe Smith DE Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward Tashawn Bower Habakkuk Baldonado* RUSH Kayvon Thibodeaux Oshane Ximines Tomon Fox MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin Troy Brown* Dyontae Johnson* WILL Darrian Beavers Micah McFadden Cam Brown LCB Adoree’ Jackson Tre Hawkins III* Rodarius Williams Gemon Green* RCB Deonte Banks* Amani Oruwariye Darren Evans NICKEL Darnay Holmes Cor’Dale Flott Zyon Gilbert SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain Alex Cook* FS Xavier McKinney Nick McCloud Gervarrius Owens*

Notes

All eyes are on the secondary for the Giants. Jason Pinnock has looked very good during camp and is in the second starting safety role along with McKinney. Belton has competed hard but it looks like it’s Pinnock’s job to lose.

Outside of safety, the Giants have to be thrilled with what they have seen from Tre Hawkins III and Deonte Banks. Both rookies have stood out at times during camp and both could be prominent names to watch when the team opens the regular season in Dallas.

New York’s linebacking core looks a lot better this season than last year thanks to the free agent signing of Bobby Okereke. Okereke is a Pro Bowl-caliber player who should fit in nicely with the rest of Wink Martindale’s aggressive system.

Depth will be key for this unit. While general manager Joe Schoen did a good job of finding depth in important spots, most of the backups are players who only can play a certain amount of snaps. If the Giants suffer key injuries or are banged up at all this year, the defense could suffer big time.

Giants Special Teams

Special Teams Position Player Player Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter Cameron Lyons* H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PR Eric Gray* Kalil Pimpleton Jaydon Mickens Darnay Holmes Darius Slayton KOR Gary Brightwell Eric Gray* Kalil Pimpleton Jaydon Mickens K Graham Gano

Notes

New York has a very good kicker and punter. Both Gillan and Gano should be fine this season.

Eric Gray, the rookie out of Oklahoma is set as the punt returner to give him more chances to make big plays. Pairing with Brightwell as kick returners should mean the Giants’ special teams should be even better than last season.

