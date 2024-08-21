Giants vs. Jets preview: What to watch during 2024 preseason finale

Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shares a laugh on the sidelines during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets will host the Giants on Saturday night in an all-MetLife-Stadium matchup to finish up exhibition play. There are crucial things to watch for as both teams gear up for the start of the 2024 season.

For the Giants, expect to see Daniel Jones start. The sixth-year passer made his return last week against the Houston Texans from a torn ACL that he suffered midseason in 2023. He struggled mightily, throwing for 138 yards, zero touchdowns, and interceptions on consecutive drives during the first quarter as the Giants fell 28-10.

One of those interceptions came at his own 8-yard line and was returned for a pick-six by safety Jalen Pitre. Jones was being tackled and forced to hastily and recklessly get rid of it, something Giants fans have seen all too frequently.

Jones has had major turnover issues throughout his career, throwing six interceptions in six games last year to go along with a fumble lost. On Saturday, the Giants will hope their quarterback, who is making $40 million a year, can show signs of life.

As for the Jets, everyone is probably wondering whether 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers will suit up. It seems unlikely, though it has not been confirmed one way or the other yet as of Wednesday afternoon.

“You never know, I’m not sure. I mean I feel like (Robert) Saleh already ruled me out a few weeks ago. If I beg him, maybe I’ll get to be out there,” said Rodgers when talking to Ian Eagle of CBS.

Veteran quarterback and former Giant Tyrod Taylor, who is the expected backup to Rodgers this season, could see time in this one. If not, expect to see more rookies Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley. The two combined for 100 yards and an interception last week as the Jets failed to find the end zone in a 15-12 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Backfield

Halfback Eric Gray for the Giants will be fun to watch in this one. The second-year back has looked terrific in the Giants’ first two preseason games, compiling seven carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Last week in the loss he added five catches for 22 yards, showcasing some receiving ability as he looks to secure the second halfback spot.

Gray and newly-signed Devin Singletary look primed to lead a backfield that lost former Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley in free agency. Singletary will look to get going against the Jets after he rushed for just 20 yards on 10 carries against his old team last week, though he did find the endzone.

Breece Hall, the ultra-talented third-year Jets running back, has not yet played this preseason. The Jets actually rested all 32 starters last week. If Hall does not suit up again, expect to see Israel Abanikanda and Braelon Allen, who combined for 56 rushing yards last week, to lead the rushing attack once again.

Receivers

For Giants fans, the player they will likely be most excited to see is sixth-overall pick Malik Nabers. The electric wideout had four catches for 54 yards in the loss to Houston, making some highly-contested catches. Nabers comes with huge expectations to be the playmaker at receiver that the Giants have been searching for ever since they traded Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets have a similarly-exciting wideout in the form of third-year star Garrett Wilson. It is uncertain if he will suit up for this contest. Wilson had a big 2023, compiling 1,042 receiving yards on 95 catches with three touchdowns. All of these numbers came amidst major limitations at the quarterback position, so with a healthy Rodgers, the sky could be the limit for Wilson.

