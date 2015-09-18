Giants’ keys to beat Falcons in Week 2

The Giants’ heart-wrenching 27-26 loss to the Cowboys in last Sunday’s season opener might end up being one of those …

The Giants’ heart-wrenching 27-26 loss to the Cowboys in last Sunday’s season opener might end up being one of those “and they never recovered” moments. But it doesn’t have to be, especially if Big Blue claims victory this Sunday against the visiting Falcons.

Here’s a look at what the Giants must do at MetLife Stadium to avoid an 0-2 start.

Contain Julio

Falcons receiver Julio Jones celebrated his recent contract extension with two touchdown receptions in Atlanta’s 26-24 Monday night win against the Eagles. On the whole, the Giants were holding Dallas wideout Dez Bryant in check (five catches, 48 yards, no scores) before he left with a foot injury during the third quarter Sunday, and they’ll look to replicate similar results against Jones if a hamstring injury doesn’t keep him sidelined this week.

Get down with ODB

The contributions from Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. were unusually subdued. His five catches for 44 yards each were his fewest totals since Oct. 19 of last season. Incidentally, that game was in Dallas, too. The Falcons defense wasn’t as bad as advertised on Monday, but odds are good Beckham makes his presence felt with Victor Cruz looking unlikely to play.

In the running

Giants running backs, led by Rashad Jennings, weren’t given enough chances to get into a groove — and apparently weren’t encouraged to score touchdowns down the stretch. The latter lesson was learned the hard way, and maybe offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo will let Jennings tote the ball more against a weak Atlanta defense than the 13 times he did at Dallas.