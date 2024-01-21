Giants facing reality of Mike Kafka leaving offensive coordinator post

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Giants are already in the market for a new defensive coordinator after an ugly split with Wink Martindale.

Now, it looks like they’re going to have to find a new offensive coordinator, as well.

Mike Kafka is a finalist for the Seattle Seahawks’ head coaching vacancy, which also includes Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after the NFC West team parted ways with long-time coach Pete Carroll.

The 36-year-old has also interviewed for the Tennessee Titans’ head coaching vacancy, as well.

It might not make a difference whether or not he is even chosen to take over in either of those roles, though.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that Kafka is unhappy working under head coach Brian Daboll and is going to depart his post regardless of the success of his head-coaching interviews.

“Mike Kafka, the more I hear, the less likely it is… even if he doesn’t get a head coaching job, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants let him out and he ends up somewhere else anyway,” Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast. “He’s unhappy.”

If Raanan’s report is valid, it’s another indictment on the Giants’ culture under Daboll after struggling to keep the locker room together during a trying 2023 season.

While New York regressed significantly from a playoff team to a 6-11 side, Daboll and Martindale, the former defensive coordinator, saw their relationship disintegrate to a point where there were talks of a split around Thanksgiving.

Talks immediately after the regular season suggested that Martindale would be back. However, Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s decision to fire defensive assistants Drew and Kevin Wilkins set Martindale off as he cursed out Daboll while storming out of team facilities, never to return, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Big Blue’s brain trust had also let go special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, meaning the Giants are facing the trifecta of having to replace major coordinators this offseason.

