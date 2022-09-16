New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers: Three sizzling prop bets to hammer in week 2

When was the last time the New York Giants started a season 2-0?

Brian Daboll and his cast of characters have a chance to do just that when they take on the Panthers in their home opener.

Carolina has a head coach and quarterback on the hot seat with Baker Mayfield and Matt Rhule unable to solidify a comeback win over the Browns in week one. While Mayfield’s second half was a positive outlook on a team still coming together, a 26-24 loss will do little to install confidence in the regime’s third season.

The Giants on the other hand are coming off one of the most miraculous finishes in team history against Tennessee. Down by 13 for most of the contest, Saquon Barkley and the Giants’ defense did just enough to squeak out a 21-20 upset win over the AFC’s top seed last season.

We were 3/3 on last week’s prop bets, so there’s definitely merit here for this.

Baker Mayfield – Over Passing Yards

There isn’t a prop I like more than Baker Mayfield going over his yard total. Aaron Robinson will not be playing on Sunday after he has surgery to remove his appendix. That leaves New York’s secondary exposed and weaker than it was in week one.

Against a better Browns defense, Mayfield had 235 yards while Ryan Tannehill threw for 266 yards against the Giants. Tannehill doesn’t have the weapons Baker does. While I do think the Giants could make life difficult for the former top overall pick, him going over in yards is a foregone conclusion.

Saquon Barkley – over total yards from scrimmage

The Giants’ formula for winning should be simple. Get Saquon Barkley the ball early and often on Sunday. Barkley had over 164 yards rushing on the ground alone, while he also chipped in 30 yards receiving.

Barkley will blow the over here out of the water. As long as the Giants are unsure about what to do with Kadarius Toney, New York will continue to look to their top running back to carry the load and limit the chances Daniel Jones makes the bone-crushing mistake that costs a game.

The Panthers also let up over 200 yards from scrimmage to Clevland running backs last week.

Love this bet.

Kenny Golladay – over receiving yards

Kenny Golladay only saw two targets thrown his way last Sunday. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t open. The former pro-bowler caught just two passes for 22 yards, but according to Next Gen Stats, had over 7 yards of separation throughout the contest.

The Giants’ offensive attack should be more controlled going into week two, and won’t be as frantic as it was after falling behind 13-0.

Even if it does though, the Giants need more Golladay in the passing attack, and it won’t come as a surprise that the former Lion gets more targets and chances to hit the over. This is probably the biggest gamble of the week, but Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll know that they can’t keep relying on Richie James to be their main possession receiver.

I’ll take the Golladay bounce-back game after a strong but silent week one.

