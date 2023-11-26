Giants defense comes up big again, beat Patriots 10-7 after last-second field goal miss

New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward (55) grabs New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

In a battle of futility, the New England Patriots proved that they’re somehow in a worse place than the New York Giants.

Patriots (2-9) kicker Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard kick in wet conditions with six seconds remaining in the game, securing the Giants’ (4-8) second-straight victory — a 10-7 triumph over New England.

It’s the Giants’ first victory at home over the Patriots since Nov. 1987 when New England head coach Bill Belichick was a defensive coordinator for Big Blue.

New York’s defense was a force to be reckoned with for a second straight week. After forcing six turnovers in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders in a 31-19 triumph, they limited the Patriots to just one score while picking off Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe three times in total.

Zappe, who came in for Jones in the second half after he threw two interceptions in the first half, threw what developed into the game-deciding interception. On the Patriots’ 35-yard-line in a 7-7 game, his short pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster was intercepted by Xavier McKinney, giving New York possession at the 32-yard-line.

Tommy DeVito and the Giants offense gained just eight yards, but it resulted in a 42-yard go-ahead field goal by Randy Bullock with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter.

New York’s defense did most of the heavy lifting, limiting the Patriots to 283 total yards, including just 36 yards after McKinney’s interception. Thirty-three of those came on New England’s final possession after they got the ball at midfield following a Giants punt.

They picked off Jones — who also was benched for Zappe two weeks ago — twice in the first half alone. Rookie Deonte Banks toe-tapped to secure a pick on a deep Jones pass down the right sideline on the Giants’ 43-yard-line, though it resulted in a punt.

New York’s second pick did result in points, though, wrenching momentum from New England. On the Giants’ 23-yard-line Bobby Okereke was gifted an easy interception after Jones lofted a four-yard attempt right into his chest with pressure bearing down on him. He returned it to the Patriots’ 26-yard-line, snuffing out a 12-play, 69-yard Patriots drive that appeared to be on the verge of breaking the scoreless tie.

Instead, DeVito — who completed 17-of-25 attempts for 191 yards — and the Giants took full advantage of the turnover, as the quarterback connected with wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a 12-yard score with 1:53 to go in the second quarter.

It was the only score of a first half that featured nine punts between the two sputtering offenses.

