Giants going into playoff showdown with everyone available, including Adoree’ Jackson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It was surely a sight for sore eyes for the Giants to see their injury report without a single player on it on Friday, ahead of their wild card round showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. That means the Giants will have everybody available for them, including Adoree’ Jackson who had been the only real question mark for Sunday.

Earlier in the day, head coach Brian Daboll had told reporters that things had been moving in the “right direction,” but remained coy on whether he would play.

“He did good. We’ll give him another day out here and hopefully it’s moving in the right direction,” Daboll said before the team’s final practice before leaving for Minnesota on Saturday.

When a reporter followed up and asked if Daboll liked his chances to play against Minnesota he responded, “I hope so.”

Jackson’s return comes after he missed the Giants’ last seven games after suffering a knee injury on Nov. 20 against the Detroit Lions. Jackson is New York’s top corner and will be an upgrade as they try to contain Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who had a big game against the Giants in their previous meeting on Christmas Eve.

The Giants didn’t appear to be too concerned about asking Jackson to cover Jefferson in his first game back when it was brought up on Friday at Practice.

“You know, the one thing about Adoreee is he won’t be fazed by anything,” Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said. “He’ll come back, if he plays, and play at a high level and it’ll give us everything he’s got. So I don’t worry about it at all. You know, see if he makes it and if he makes it, how he plays, how much he plays and I have confidence that he’s gonna go out there and play well.”

Another notable addition to the injury report this week had been Evan Neale, who was a limited participant during Thursday’s practice with an ankle issue. Daboll said before practice that “he’ll be alright” when asked how he ended up on the injury report.

New York has not appeared in a playoff game in seven years and it has been 11 years since they won in the postseason. After a season riddled with injuries, the Giants now head into the playoffs with a clean injury report as they look to keep their surprise season going another week.