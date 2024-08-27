Giants roster cut tracker: Big Blue trims squad from 90 to 53 on Tuesday

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Ayir Asante (19) gains yards after catch during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are getting their roster down from the 90 in preseason to the 53-man regular-season limit, which has a deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

They began the process on Monday by letting go of 12 players, meaning they had to trim an additional 25 on Tuesday.

Amongst the most notable cut on Monday was former fifth-round draft pick and offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, who appeared in 16 games last season as the Giants unsuccessfully attempted to mix and match what ultimately became one of the worst offensive lines in NFL history, allowing 85 sacks on the year.

Four other players that were cut had regular-season playing time in the NFL on their resume. Running back Joshua Kelley, defensive tackle Timmy Horne — who appeared in one game for the Giants last season — and cornerbacks Christian Holmes and Breon Borders were shown the door on Monday.

The full list, which will be updated throughout the day, is as follows:

2024 New York Giants roster cut list

Ayir Asante, WR

Kyler Baugh, DT

Breon Borders, CB

Christian Holmes, CB

Timmy Horne, DT

Clayton Isbell, S

John Jiles, WR

Joshua Kelley, RB

Trey Kiser, LB

Lorenzo Lingard, RB

Marcus McKethan, OL

Jonathan Sutherland, S

