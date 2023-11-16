Giants’ Saquon Barkley on whether carrying offense bodes well in contract year: ‘Loyalty means nothing’

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) tackles New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Saquon Barkley has been the only firing piston within the hapless New York Giants offense this season and will likely continue that role for the remainder of a lost 2023 season.

When asked on Thursday if that bodes well when his contract expires at the end of the season in negotiations with either the Giants or another team, though, the 26-year-old cut right to the chase.

Loyalty means nothing. Loyalty, that don’t mean nothing,” he said (h/t Jordan Raanan, ESPN). “No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned. “For me, the way I try to handle that, I try not to focus on that. I try my best not to think about it.”

Big Blue is 2-8 this season having lost three straight and seven of their last eight — the offense recording under 20 points in each of those outings.

Their quarterback position is in shambles. Daniel Jones did little to prove that he was the franchise quarterback after signing a four-year, $160 million contract, struggling mightily before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 9.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is also dealing with a ribcage injury that doesn’t have a timetable for a return, meaning third-stringer and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito is the main man under center for the foreseeable future behind a sieve-like offensive line.

While he missed three games with an ankle injury, Barkley still has been the lone bright spot of New York’s offense this season. In seven games, he’s recorded 568 rushing yards with an additional 105 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

He’s currently performing under the franchise tag — a one-year, $11 million deal with incentives after he and the Giants failed to come to terms on a long-term deal.

For more on the Giants and Saquon Barkley, visit AMNY.com