New York Giants rumors: Big Blue wants Shedeur Sanders, but how far are they willing to go?

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Giants need a quarterback and Shedeur Sanders is at the top of their list.

General manager Joe Schoen has been somewhat enamored by the Colorado product in recent years, even going as far as preparing to draft him in the second or third round last year had he declared for the NFL Draft, per SNY’s Connor Hughes.

Pickings are slim for the Giants this year, who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 selection process and are desperate to address their quarterback situation. After cutting Daniel Jones, they finished the season with Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle.

But a late Week 17 win destroyed their chances of getting the No. 1 overall pick, and with it, their choice of whichever quarterback they like, which appears to be Sanders at this point.

There are no consolation prizes, either. This year’s draft class is slim at the quarterback position with Sanders and Cam Ward leading the rest of the passing prospects by a significant margin.

Even at No. 3, it feels likely at this point that the Giants will miss out on both of those quarterbacks. The Tennessee Titans will move on from Will Levis with the No. 1 pick and the Cleveland Browns’ decision at No. 2 becomes tougher after Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles.

That leaves the Giants on the outside looking in, and if they really want Sanders, they would have to attempt to trade up into a top-two spot.

The Browns are the team more likely to trade their pick. If they still believe in Watson after his recovery — they spent an awful lot of money on him to be their No. 1 man under center, after all — they have a chance to swap their No. 2 pick and acquire further draft capital in the process.

Such a move would deepen Cleveland’s pockets and allow them to take a standout talent at No. 3, whether that be Colorado’s Heisman Trophy-winning talent Travis Hunter or the imposing Penn State pass-rusher, Abdul Carter.

The Giants would have to part with valuable assets — perhaps maybe even a first-round pick at the 2026 draft, too — but if Schoen truly believes that Sanders or even Ward could turn the franchise around, it is a risk worth taking. After all, both he and head coach Brian Daboll are on their last legs in New York and if they cannot turn things around in 2025, they will be shown the door.

For more on the Giants and Shedeur Sanders, visit AMNY.com