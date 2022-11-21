Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson’s rookie season comes to end with ACL injury

Wan’Dale Robinson’s rookie season is over sooner than the Giants receiver would have liked.

Robinson suffered an ACL injury during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions after making nine catches for 100 yards. Now he’ll be sidelined for the rest of the year while the Giants try to push for a playoff spot during the final six weeks of the season.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced the injury during a virtual media availability on Monday morning and that his season was over. New York saw six players go down with injuries, including Robinson, but he was the only player that they had any update on.

The Giants’ receiver group has taken some heavy hits this season and Robinson now becomes the latest loss for them at the position as they prepare to take on the Cowboys in a few days.

“Well we have plenty of receivers on the roster,” Daboll said. “It’s a short week, we’ll get the guys ready to go and we’ll revisit things like we always do each week. See where it goes.”

The rookie wideout had the best game of his career so far on Sunday setting a career-high in catches and yards before he had to leave. He also was targeted 13 times, marking the most Giants QB Daniel Jones has gone to him this season.

The loss of Robinson puts a greater focus on the wide receiver group that is still there and will need to step up with yet another injury. It also draws more attention to the growing need to bring in some help with a tough stretch ahead of them.

Daboll wasn’t inclined to discuss the reported planned visit by Odell Beckham Jr. that is expected to come after the Thanksgiving holiday, but the Giants coach seemed open to adding a piece to boost the squad.

“Yeah I think that’s something that Joe and I will talk about,” Daboll said. “Just like all the spots, this will be a discussion that we’ll have and see where it goes.”

For the time being, the Giants will have to turn to the likes of Darius Slayton, who has taken full advantage of the increased opportunities, and Kenny Golladay, who had two catches for 29 yards on Sunday.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

Golladay has been underperforming this season and only made his first catch since Week 1 during the loss to the Lions. Now they’ll need him and others to step up so that Jones has some targets against Dallas on Thursday..

“Kenny did his job. Made a couple of plays when the ball was thrown to him,” Daboll said. “I’d say the receivers in general, Wan’Dale had a really good game. He was trending in the right direction. Really felt healthy and had quickness. I think Slay made some good plays. I think (Isaiah Hodgins) had a couple called back, but made some big plays. I know he fumbled that ball, I was very disappointed in that of himself, but those guys know what to do and we’ll go out there and put a plan together to utilize anybody that’s going to be active”