Giants’ Xavier McKinney suffers hand injury during ATV accident; Out a ‘few weeks’

The Giants’ injury issues don’t seem to stop, even during the bye week.

Defensive back Xavier McKinney announced on Twitter Monday morning that he had suffered a hand injury during a vacation in Mexico during the Giants off week and he would be sidelined for “a few weeks. The injury occurred from an accident McKinney had while riding an all-terrain vehicle during a guided tour.

“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote in the tweet.

The Giants do not return to the practice field until Tuesday after the bye week and enter the stretch run of the season with a 6-2 record. New York is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

McKinney is coming off a game against Seattle where he came up with a big sack on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. He has 38 total tackles this season for the Giants, two tackles for a loss a forced fumble and four pass breakups.

This year marks his third season with New York and he had started all eight games. McKinney is a captain for New York and is a signal caller on the defensive side of the ball.

The injury could mean Dane Belton steps in for McKinney while he is out. The Giants also have veteran Landon Collins on the practice squad, who could be elevated if needed.

New York returns to action this week with a game against the Houston Texans and then take on the Detroit Lions. New York will also have four straight divisional matchups after that against Dallas, Washington twice and Philadelphia.

Injuries have been nothing new for the Giants who have been dealing with them up and down their lineup all season long.