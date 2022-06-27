Gleyber Torres Ankle ‘fine,’ says Boone, but dealing with wrist issue

The Yankees got some good news when it came to Gleyber Torres’ ankle, but the second baseman is now dealing with an issue with his wrist.

Aaron Boone told reporters ahead of Monday’s series opener with the Oakland Athletics that Torres’ ankle was “fine” after he appeared to injure it on Sunday. Torres was picked off at third when Aaron Hicks struck out in the bottom of the ninth and fell awkwardly as he was trying to get back to the bag.

Torres was down for several minutes on the field before he was finally able to get up under his own power and walk off the field.

However, he also had an MRI on his wrist which had been bothering him. The exam revealed some inflammation and he was given a cortisone shot.

“Just been kind of lingering. Nothing that’s kept him out of the lineup obviously,” Boone said. “But I think with him rolling the ankle (Sunday) night, it was like, let’s get an image and see if we can knock this out. I don’t expect it to be anything that lingers too much.”

He didn’t play on Monday night and wasn’t expected to be available on Tuesday either. DJ LeMaihieu took Torres’ spot in the lineup at second base on Monday.

Torres had played in 66 games this year for the Yankees and has hit .253 in 245 plate appearances. He has added 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and three stolen bases on the year.

He reached base once on Sunday when he was walked in the ninth.

Chapman to pitch in Triple-A

Aroldis Chapman successfully completed his rehab stint in Double-A and will throw one more rehab game in Triple-A before being activated by the Yankees. Boone said that Chapman would throw in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday before New York puts him back on the MLB roster.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

Chapman has been working his way back from left Achilles tendinitis. He threw in Friday and Sunday’s Somerset Patriots games against the Hartford Yard Goats.

In the rehab appearances, Chapman threw in one inning each, striking out one in each game and not allowing any runs.