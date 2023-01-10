Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Rangers

Rangers complete comeback in 4-3 shootout win over Wild

By Posted on
Rangers complete comeback over Wild
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) scores the winning goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP Photos

As the season rolls along the Rangers’ slogan of “No Quit in New York” has begun to show in some of the most important games of the year. 

New York came back from deficits multiple times Tuesday night to earn a key shootout win over the Minnesota Wild 4-3.

“I felt really good about our game tonight. It was a good solid effort from our group.” Rangers’ head coach Gerard Gallant said after the win. 

The Rangers fell behind early in the first period when after hitting the post multiple times, Kirill Kaprizov and Jon Merrill would make New York pay with scores. Making his return to the Garden after being traded in November, Ryan Reaves recorded his fifth assist of the season on the Kaprizov goal.

Down by two in the second, the Rangers would turn their play up a notch and get right back into the contest in their first comeback of the night. 

K’Andre Miller would kick things off with a steal and breakaway score to get the Rangers back within one. Then after dual penalties to Alexis Lafreniere and Brandin Duhaime started a four-on-four battle, Adam Fox would tie the game with his 8th goal of the season, and extended his point streak to five games. 

Miller later touted Fox’s game after the win saying “Adam’s such a special player. I get the pleasure of sitting on the bench and watching him do his thing. He does so many little things right for our team offensively and defensively.” 

Former Ranger Matt Zuccarello’s 17th goal of the season would put Minnesota back in front in the third period, and dim the Rangers’ hopes for a win. New York’s situation seemed even direr when their leading scorer, Chris Kreider left the game in the third period and did not return. 

Without two starting forwards, the Rangers still provided plenty of chances and eventually cashed in when a scrum in front of the net was ended when Filip Chytil tied the game at 3 and sent Tuesday’s contest to overtime. 

Neither team would score in the extra frame, while Zuccarello and Kaapo Kakko would both score to start things off in the shootout. It wasn’t until Artemi Panarin came up in round three that the Rangers sent the home crowd happy. 

“Fortunately for us, breadman was pretty good in the shootout and  Kaapo Kakko was pretty good so again, I thought we deserved to win that hockey game.” Gallant later added. 

The win moved New York to 23-12-7 and back into third place in the Metro division. They will be back on the ice Thursday at home when they take on the Dallas Stars. 

Game Notes

  • Reaves made headlines even before the Rangers and Wild took to the ice Tuesday saying he wished New York was more transparent before being traded. Gallant responded later in the afternoon saying he was “surprised” by his comments.
  • Johnny Brodzinski returned to the ice and replaced Sammy Blais in the lineup Tuesday night. 
  • Kreider wasn’t the only forward that exited Tuesday’s contest. Julien Gauthier also left after one period of play and did not return due to an upper-body injury. Gallant did not give an update on either injured player: only that they’ll be reevaluated tomorrow.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC