Giants add return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Gunner Olszewski injury

After losing Gunner Olszewski to a groin injury just minutes before kick-off on Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants brought on return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette to fill the role.

Olszewski, who had been battling a groin injury in recent weeks, reaggravated the issue during warmups prior to New York’s Week 1 blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Brian Daboll said that he will miss multiple games.

Smith-Marsette has 33 games under his belt with the Vikings, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers. He was cut by the Panthers following training camp toward the end of August.

The 25-year-old Newark, NJ native appeared in all 17 games last season with the Panthers, leading the NFL with 37 punt returns. He averaged 8.9 yards per return, including a 79-yard touchdown in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears.

Also used as a wide receiver, he has 14 career receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns, along with 73 rushing yards and a score.

In Olszewski’s absence in Week 1, the Giants turned to veteran receiver Darius Slayton to return punts. He fumbled the only return opportunity he had, though New York recovered it.

