Islanders’ ‘Swedish Connection’ clicking early for Patrick Roy, unlocking Pierre Engvall’s game

ELMONT, N.Y. — Patrick Roy’s decision to reshuffle his Islanders’ lines is understandably headlined by the top-heavy unit of Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson, but there has been a trickle-down effect in the early goings of his shake-up.

Technically considered their third line, Pierre Engvall, Casey Cizikas, and Simon Holmstrom have performed more like a second unit in their first games together.

Across four games and just 23.5 minutes together, per MoneyPuck, the trio have accounted for two goals — a 60-minute rate of 5.1. That ranks third amongst Islanders lines that have played together for at least 20 minutes this season.

“I think we’re a hard-working line and I think right away we were finding each other and supporting each other out there,” Engvall said. “It felt good right away.”

Engvall, who has been on the second line with Nelson and Kyle Palmieri for the majority of his time in New York since he was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, is tasked with being the playmaker of the trio down the left wing. His speed and puck-carrying capabilities make him the centerpiece of that line, at least according to Roy.

He has a pair of points over his last two games, including the Islanders’ first empty-net goal of the season in Thursday’s 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

“Pierre has been the engine of that line,” Roy said. “He skates well with the puck, he controls the puck in the O-zone. He’s patient with the puck, looking for options.”

There has been instant chemistry with his fellow Swede, Holmstrom, who is breaking away from center Jean-Gabriel Pageau — the two had been inseparable this season — to create a new dynamic duo.

Roy has dubbed the pair, “The Swedish Connection,” which provided a first inclination that his line shuffling was paying off.

“They see each other, for some reason,” Roy said. “Sometimes, when you make adjustments like this, you’re like, OK, ‘how long is it going to take to click.’ Boom. Those two were clicking right off the bat. They hang out a lot together, so maybe that facilitates the change.”

While Engvall initially struggled upon Roy’s arrival in late January, he’s seemingly stabilized to where his value for the head coach is innumerable.

“I think he plays free,” Roy said. “He’s going out there and not thinking as much and I think he feels really comfortable with these guys.”

While Engvall and Holmstrom are more finesse players, Cizikas provides the grit that ultimately helps open things up for the Swedish Connection. The long-time fourth-line center has a new home among Europeans who play an entirely different game compared to Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

But it makes the veteran center’s assignment as cut and dry as ever: wreak havoc and get the puck to the Swedes.

“Who is a good fit for them?” Roy recounted his deliberations. “Someone who is going to go to the net, someone who is intense. Someone who is going to backcheck. Someone who will dig in an area where maybe they won’t. That will free them up to be more creative.”

