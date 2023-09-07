Jets unveil opening injury report ahead of Week 1 battle vs. Bills

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

FLORHAM PARK — The first week of the NFL season may not be an exact example of how the rest of the season will go, but the New York Jets understand the importance of Monday Night’s outcome.

Going up against the team that has won their division for the last three seasons, Gang Green is looking to show they are ready to take the mantle of the best team in the AFC East. To do so, they’ll need to be fully healthy though.

Luckily for them, they seem to be on that path for Monday Night.

New York unveiled their first injury report of the 2023 regular season with just three names on it and without any serious implications. Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, and Breece Hall were all limited in practice Thursday according to head coach Robert Saleh and later confirmed on the team’s website.

All three have been going through their own separate rehab assignments and a “limited” practice designation is more of a sign that the Jets continue to be cautious with their top players.

Becton is an offseason removed from back-to-back knee injuries that cost him the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He has earned the starting right tackle job but New York continues to be patient with his overall development. Becton is in the final year of his rookie contract.

On the other side, Hall and Brown are recovering from injuries suffered just last season but are expected to be ready to go Monday night as well. Hall is recovering from a torn ACL and will have his snaps “managed” according to the coaching staff to start the season. Brown is fully recovered from a shoulder injury suffered last year but is also expected to be the team’s starting tackle against the Bills. Safety Micah Hyde is dealing with a back injury.

