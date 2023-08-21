Quantcast
Sports

Jets 53-man roster projection update ahead of preseason battle vs. Giants

By Posted on
Jets roster projection
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson talks with Aaron Rodgers, right, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Another week, another New York Jets roster projection. With final cutdown day drawing ever closer, the Jets have received some clarity on their roster decisions after three preseason games. 

The Jets may be coming off a 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the loss gave the team plenty of tape and answers on some of their biggest questions on the roster. Let’s go through the latest projection that we have for the final 53-man roster.

A reminder that this is only a projection and not an announcement made by the New York Jets at this time. 

Offense

Jets introduce Dalvin Cook to media
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook speaks to reporters at the team’s facility in Florham Park, N.J., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The former Minnesota Vikings star signed a one-year contract with the Jets on Aug. 16. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)
Jets Offensive Projection
Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth
WR Corey Davis Randall Cobb      
TE C.J. Uzomah        
LT Duane Brown Carter Warren      
LG Laken Tomlinson Wes Schweitzer      
C Connor McGovern Joe Tippmann      
RG Alijah Vera-Tucker Trystan Colon      
RT Mekhi Becton Max Mitchell      
TE Tyler Conklin Jeremy Ruckert      
WR Garrett Wilson        
WR Allen Lazard  Mecole Hardman Jr.      
QB Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson Tim Boyle    
RB Breece Hall Dalvin Cook Michael Carter Israel Abanikanda  
FB Nick Bawden  

Notes

  • A reminder that the Jets and other NFL teams need to have three quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster.
  • Zonovan Knight seems like the odd man out in the running back room after a disappointing loss to Tampa. Carter and Abanikanda are seen as the depth players behind Cook and Hall.
  • New York could easily keep six wide receivers but as neither of the combination of Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson, or Malik Taylor have stood out in games, it’s hard to see any of them make the final roster. These seem more like practice-squad candidates to me.
  • The offensive line battles seem like a wrap to me. Becton has outplayed everyone at right tackle, Duane Brown is on his way back, and the Jets’ interior is solid. This is the best five that head coach Robert Saleh has been looking for. 
  • By my count, there are 26 players on the offensive side to start the year.

Defense

Jets dominate Panthers
New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jets Defensive Projection
Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth
EDGE Jermaine Johnson Carl Lawson Will McDonald IV    
DL Quinnen Williams Quinton Jefferson      
DL Al Woods Solomon Thomas      
EDGE John Franklin-Myers Micheal Clemons Bryce Huff    
LB Jamien Sherwood Zaire Barnes      
LB C.J. Mosley        
LB Quincy Williams        
NB Michael Carter II        
CB Sauce Gardner Bryce Hall Jimmy Moreland    
CB D.J. Reed Brandin Echols Craig James    
S Jordan Whitehead Ashtyn Davis      
S Tony Adams Adrian Amos    

Notes

  • You can’t cut any of the edge players the Jets possess currently. They are too good and too deep. This is arguably the deepest group in all of football.
  • Thanks to Michael Clemons’ versatility, the team will only need to keep four defensive tackles on the roster.
  • Four linebackers are the smart choice for this projection. Saleh loves Surratt but Zaire Barnes continues to play well and the team really likes what they’ve seen from Jamien Sherwood.
  • At corner, it’s pretty straight forward. Jimmy Moreland and Craig James have played pretty well during the preseason. It also doesn’t hurt that Brandin Echols is suspended for the first-week of the NFL season so another player can be added to the roster without any major cause. 
  • New York has a deeper safety group this year than last year. After his tremendous performance against Tampa Bay, it’s hard not to seee Ashtyn Davis find a place on the Jets final roster.
  • With Echols’ suspension, this roster sits at 50 players.

Special Teams

Jets Special Teams Projection
Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth
K Greg Zuerlein        
P Thomas Morstead        
H Thomas Morstead        
PR Mecole Hardman Jr.        
KR Mecole Hardman Jr.        
LS Thomas Hennessy

Notes

  • Same old, same old. This group is good to go for Buffalo.

