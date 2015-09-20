Jets vs. Colts: 3 keys to victory

The Jets are 1-0 after a strong 31-10 victory over the Browns at MetLife Stadium last Sunday. But one victory …

The Jets are 1-0 after a strong 31-10 victory over the Browns at MetLife Stadium last Sunday. But one victory is just that: one victory. Plus, Cleveland isn’t thought to be a top team.

Monday night’s opponents, the Colts, were a popular preseason Super Bowl pick, although they didn’t look the part in last Sunday’s 27-14 loss to the Bills. A win for Gang Green would be a nice feather in their collective cap in this young season.

Here’s a look at what the Jets will have to do to move to 2-0 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

Little bit of Luck

Under no circumstances can the Jets’ vaunted secondary allow Colts quarterback Andrew Luck to find his groove. He was relatively pedestrian (26-of-49, 243 yards, 2 TDs) against Buffalo in Week 1, tolerable numbers by his standards. Darrelle Revis will be tasked with covering receiver T.Y. Hilton — questionable with a knee injury — but Antonio Cromartie’s status for Monday night is in question. Without him, Luck will have more room to carve up the Jets’ defense.

Coast with Ivory

At 27, Chris Ivory is in his athletic prime as a running back. He carried 20 times for 91 yards and a touchdown a week ago for 4.6 yards per carry. His career average of 4.7 would indicate that’s no fluke. The Jets should ride their starting running back hard this season, especially against the lightly regarded Indianapolis front four. He’s listed as questionable with a groin injury, but it would be a surprise if Ivory wasn’t on the field for the bulk of the offensive snaps.

Keep chugging along

Nobody is mistaking the Jets’ offense for that of the Colts. Ryan Fitzpatrick is no Luck, after all. What the Jets quarterback is, more often than not, is careful. Fitzpatrick was 15 for 24 last week, tossing a pair of touchdowns and causing just one turnover (an interception). He would be wise to target Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker at least half the time, as he did against Cleveland, and rely on the talented veteran receivers to make things happen. Nothing fancy, Fitz.