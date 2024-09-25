Jets look to keep it rolling with Week 4 matchup vs. Broncos

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball against New England Patriots cornerbacks Marcus Jones (25) and Christian Gonzalez (0) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets, fresh off of a dominating 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots, will look to move to 3-1 to start a season for the first time since 2015 when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Broncos enter Sunday following their first win of the season, where they went into Tampa Bay and defeated the Buccaneers 26-7.

The Jets entered Week 4 following a dominant victory over the Patriots. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense were able to do whatever they pleased. Rodgers finished the night passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns, finding Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson in the end zone.

The Broncos’ defense ranks at the very top of the league when it comes to stopping the pass. They have only allowed 471 yards through their first three games of the season, which is the fewest in the NFL.

Rodgers and the Jets’ offense will likely mix it up against Denver’s defense led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The key matchup will be between two of the NFL’s best wide receivers and cornerbacks, as Wilson and Patrick Surtain are set to face off. Surtain hasn’t allowed a touchdown since his rookie season in 2021, while Wilson scored his first touchdown of the season last week.

On the other side of the ball, the Jets are coming off a game in which the defense recorded seven sacks of Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye and only allowed three points. Gang Green has recorded 13 sacks so far this season through three games, which is the fourth-most in the NFL.

However, Denver’s offensive line has been somewhat of an immovable object. They have only allowed four sacks through three games, which is tied with four other teams for the fourth-fewest in the NFL. It will be up to Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald IV, and the rest of the Jets’ defensive line to get to rookie quarterback Bo Nix, whose four interceptions through three games are tied for the third-most in the NFL through three games.

The Jets and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. on Sunday with the game being broadcasted on CBS.

