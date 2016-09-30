Jets host Seattle Seahawks, with reason for concern

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was just plain awful in last Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Through three games, the New York Jets have just one win. They’ll have a tough time notching a second victory over the next month.

Starting with Sunday afternoon’s game against the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at MetLife Stadium, Gang Green has a brutal stretch of schedule on tap for October. The next three matchups are on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1), out west against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) and back home against the Baltimore Ravens (3-0).

Certainly, the Jets can beat Seattle, but here are some reasons to be concerned about their chances.

Throwing Fitz

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was just plain awful in last Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City, throwing six interceptions and no touchdown passes. He’s the first player since QB/punter Tom Tupa in 1989 to pull off the dubious feat.

That doesn’t exactly bode well against the vaunted Legion of Boom defensive backfield of the Seahawks, who rank second in passing defense and points allowed. Fitzpatrick can’t be as bad as last week, but he may not be good enough to make a difference.

Ground control

The Seahawks’ running game is doing just fine in the post-Beast Mode era thanks to Christine Michael. The 25-year-old ranks ninth in the NFL with 232 rushing yards and sixth with an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

To the Jets’ credit, they rank third against the rush this season, allowing 3.3 ypc thus far and notably holding the Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy to 59 yards in Week 2.

But if Seattle grabs an early lead and can double down on the run, Gang Green may wear down over time.

But there is hope

Weak links exist in the Seahawks’ armor, starting at quarterback. Russell Wilson is off to an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, and last week he suffered a sprained MCL in his knee. Wilson is expected to play, but the Jets defense could take advantage of the hobbled passer.

It will be up to the defensive line, led by Sheldon Richardson and Leonard Williams, to take advantage of an ordinary Seattle O-line and make Wilson all the more uncomfortable.